Oil prices fall after unexpected OPEC+ production increase

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 19 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 2680 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 7384 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 42016 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 118052 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 120806 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 225877 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 362458 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 372720 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 143484 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepStateJuly 6, 10:14 PM • 16689 views
Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVAJuly 6, 10:56 PM • 17647 views
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party03:03 AM • 15374 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 17616 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack04:27 AM • 7372 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 2680 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 1451 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 148612 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 362458 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 372720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 225877 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 77478 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 198526 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 224775 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 193650 views
Actual
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander
Su-34

Oil prices fall after unexpected OPEC+ production increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 765 views

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ increased production by 548,000 barrels per day in August, exceeding expectations. Uncertainty regarding US tariffs also affected demand.

Oil prices fall after unexpected OPEC+ production increase

Oil prices fell on Monday after OPEC+ surprised markets by increasing production more than expected in August, while uncertainty over US tariffs and their potential impact on global economic growth weighed on demand expectations, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.69%, to $67.83 a barrel by 03:27 GMT (06:27 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.05, down $0.95, or 1.42%.

OPEC+ agreed on Saturday to increase production by 548,000 barrels per day in August.

OPEC+ countries announced an increase in oil production by 548 thousand barrels per day in August05.07.25, 16:29 • 4647 views

"The increase in production clearly reflects more aggressive competition for market share and some tolerance for further price and revenue declines," said Tim Evans of Evans Energy in a post.

The August increase is a jump compared to the monthly increase of 411,000 barrels per day approved by OPEC+ for May, June, and July, and 138,000 barrels per day in April.

This decision will return almost 80% of the 2.2 million barrels per day of voluntary cuts by eight OPEC countries to the market, according to a note from RBC Capital analysts.

However, the actual production increase is still less than planned, and most of the supply comes from Saudi Arabia, they added.

Demonstrating confidence in oil demand, Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised the price of its flagship Arab Light crude for August to a four-month high for Asia.

Goldman analysts expect OPEC to announce a final increase of 550,000 barrels per day in September at the next meeting on August 3.

Oil also came under pressure as US officials reported a delay in the introduction of tariffs but provided no details on the change.

The US is close to finalizing several trade deals in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, President Donald Trump said on Sunday, with higher rates to take effect on August 1.

In April, Trump announced a baseline tariff rate of 10% for most countries and higher "reciprocal" tariffs in the range of up to 50%, with an initial deadline of this Wednesday.

However, Trump also said that tariffs could vary in magnitude from "maybe 60% or 70% tariffs to 10% and 20%," further clouding the picture.

"Fears about Trump's tariffs continue to be a common theme in the second half of 2025, with dollar weakness being the only support for oil right now," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Trump said he signed tariff letters to 12 countries05.07.25, 18:26 • 2218 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
OPEC
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9