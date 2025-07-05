Trump said he signed tariff letters to 12 countries

US President Donald Trump stated that he signed letters to 12 countries outlining the levels of duties to be paid for goods exported to the US. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

"I signed a number of letters, and they will be out on Monday, probably at twelve. Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs," Trump said.

At the same time, he refused to name the countries in question. It is reported that 12 countries are involved.

"Amid a global trade war that has roiled financial markets and sparked a scramble among politicians to protect their economies, Trump in April announced a 10% base tariff rate and additional amounts for most countries, some as high as 50%. However, all tariffs except 10% were subsequently suspended for 90 days to allow more time for negotiations on agreements. This period ends on July 9, although earlier on Friday Trump said that tariffs could be even higher - up to 70% - and most of them would take effect on August 1," the publication notes.

Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Vietnam, which provides for a 20% duty for Vietnam on goods to the US and 40% on transshipment. In exchange, Vietnam will grant the US full access to its markets with zero tariffs.