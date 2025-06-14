Iran says talks with US are pointless now after Israel strikes

Iran has said that further talks with the US on the nuclear program are now "meaningless" after Israeli strikes, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

"The other side has done something that makes dialogue meaningless," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

The US and Iran were scheduled to resume talks in Oman on Sunday. Although Baghaei's comments cast doubt on whether they will take place, he did not announce their cancellation. US President Donald Trump warned Iran on social media of the need to reach a deal "before it's too late."

Recall

On the night of Friday, June 13, Israel attacked Iran, despite Trump's warnings. The Israeli Defense Minister declared a state of emergency due to an expected retaliatory strike.

In response, Iran fired 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. There are reports of 9 locations being hit.

As a result of Iran's ballistic attack on Israel, three people were killed and more than 80 were injured to varying degrees. Israeli cities were hit by missiles.