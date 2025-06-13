Danger in the Strait of Hormuz: ships recommended to avoid sailing through the southern Red Sea

Following Israel's attacks on Iran, merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz faces security control difficulties. A number of countries advise their ships to avoid sailing through the Gulf of Aden. UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Israel is carrying out military operations against targets in Iran, and the conflict between the two countries is escalating. But at the same time, merchant shipping by waterway between Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and flights through the Red Sea continued. However, strict warnings have recently appeared.

It should be noted that Iran has in the past threatened to close the critically important Strait of Hormuz to shipping in response to Western pressure. Currently, Greece and Great Britain have advised their merchant fleets to avoid sailing through the Gulf of Aden and to register all flights through the Strait of Hormuz after the attacks by Israel on Iran.

Greek owners control the world's largest tanker fleet.

Against the background of the Israeli-Iranian military conflict, Greek shipowners were called upon to send information about their ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to the Greek Ministry of Shipping.

Due to the events in the Middle East and the escalation of military operations in the wider region, the (Greek) Ministry of Shipping... urgently calls on shipping companies to send... information about Greek ships passing in the maritime zone of the Strait of Hormuz - announced the Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Greece.

This is evidenced by documents seen by Reuters.

The UK Department of Transport has also issued an advance document:

All ships flying the flag of Great Britain, which are included in the registers of Gibraltar, Bermuda and the Isle of Man, are recommended to avoid sailing through the southern part of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, - says a separate document issued recently.

Is the strait open? Is commercial shipping operating?

The European Union Naval Mission and the Shipping Association warn:

The Strait of Hormuz remains open and commercial shipping continues to flow smoothly. We have reports that more and more shipowners are now exercising extra caution and choosing to stay away from the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf



"If the United States is considered to be involved in any attacks, "the risk of escalation will increase significantly. Such an escalation could include missile attacks on ships or the installation of naval mines in the (Hormuz) Strait", said Jacob Larsen, representative of the Baltic and International Maritime Council, BIMCO.

