Iran claims to have obtained documents of Israel's nuclear program – Associated Press

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said that his agency has seized an "important treasure" of documents regarding Israel's nuclear program, although no evidence of this operation has been presented.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

Details

According to Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, thousands of pages of documents, including materials on the United States, Europe and other countries, were obtained through "infiltration" and "access to sources".

We have obtained an important treasure of strategic, operational and scientific intelligence of the Zionist regime, and it has been transferred to the country with God's help. - said Esmail Khatib.

Associated Press notes that Israel has not confirmed such a leak, although there have been arrests in the country on suspicion of spying for Iran.

Additionally

The situation has increased tension ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors vote on Iran's non-compliance with its obligations under the nuclear agreement.

Analysts note that Iran is already enriching uranium to 60% – close to the level needed to create weapons, which increases the risk of military escalation or unilateral strikes by Israel or the United States.

Additionally

Many Western countries are likely to initiate a procedure to remove Iran's status as a bona fide partner in the IAEA, which may involve the return of UN sanctions. Without new agreements, the Iranian economy may suffer a significant decline, and the risk of military action is increasing – possible air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Let us remind you

Iran is enriching uranium to 60%, which is significantly higher than the level stipulated by the 2015 nuclear agreement. Since 2025, the US and Iran have held several rounds of negotiations in Oman and Rome, but no agreement has been reached.

