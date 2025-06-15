Germany, France and Great Britain are ready for negotiations with Iran - German Foreign Ministry

$41.490.00
48.080.00
ukenru
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 11961 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 33436 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 51756 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 48452 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 47956 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 57619 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 49360 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 105583 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 68974 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58654 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
749mm
Popular news
The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions – DeepState mapsJune 15, 01:36 AM • 13577 views
Former head of the "Forests of Ukraine" branch is suspected of illegal enrichment of 44 million hryvniasJune 15, 02:26 AM • 13126 views
Trump reacted to the shooting in Minnesota, where a representative of the Democrats was killed and a state senator was woundedJune 15, 03:30 AM • 7396 views
Iranian strike on Israel: death toll rises, hundreds already injured, dozens missingJune 15, 03:59 AM • 12033 views
Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on Russia06:25 AM • 5106 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 34476 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 105922 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 168373 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 175044 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 190263 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Minnesota
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics08:57 AM • 2144 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 1506:40 AM • 3998 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 105583 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 53011 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 102373 views
Actual
Fox News
Starlink
Kalibr (missile family)
9K720 Iskander
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Germany, France and Great Britain are ready for negotiations with Iran - German Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The three countries have expressed their readiness for immediate negotiations with Iran on the nuclear program in order to reduce tensions in the Middle East. Wadeful stressed the importance of de-escalating the conflict.

Germany, France and Great Britain are ready for negotiations with Iran - German Foreign Ministry

Germany, France and Great Britain have declared their readiness to immediately resume negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program in order to reduce tensions in the Middle East. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadeful, while on a visit to the Middle East, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Germany, France and Great Britain are ready to hold talks with Iran immediately regarding Tehran's nuclear program in order to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.

- said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful.

Wadeful, who is on a visit to the Middle East, said he is trying to contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, noting that Tehran has not previously taken advantage of the opportunity for constructive negotiations.

I hope this is still possible. Germany together with France and Great Britain is ready. We are offering Iran immediate negotiations on the nuclear program, I hope that (the proposal) will be accepted

- Wadeful told German public broadcaster ARD late on Saturday.

This is also a key prerequisite for achieving peace in this conflict, so that Iran does not pose a danger to the region, to the State of Israel or to Europe

- he added.

Wadeful, who is in Oman on Sunday, June 15, said the conflict will only end when Iran and Israel are influenced from all sides.

There is a common expectation that over the next week, both sides should make serious efforts to break the spiral of violence

- he said.

Asked whether he believed in the fall of the Iranian government, Wadeful said that, in his opinion, Israel did not intend to overthrow the administration in Tehran.

Turning to Gaza, Wadeful said the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave was unacceptable and called on Israel to grant unrestricted access to humanitarian organizations.

Hunger, dying and the suffering of people in Gaza must stop

 – he said, adding that Hamas is responsible for the conflict.

According to him, the Islamist group must release the hostages who have been held since the attack by Hamas-led militants on Israel in October 2023.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the country will stop the military campaign if Israel does the same. This was in response to strikes on Iranian fuel depots and nuclear facilities.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Reuters
France
United Kingdom
Oman
Germany
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9