Germany, France and Great Britain have declared their readiness to immediately resume negotiations with Iran on its nuclear program in order to reduce tensions in the Middle East. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadeful, while on a visit to the Middle East, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Wadeful, who is on a visit to the Middle East, said he is trying to contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran, noting that Tehran has not previously taken advantage of the opportunity for constructive negotiations.

I hope this is still possible. Germany together with France and Great Britain is ready. We are offering Iran immediate negotiations on the nuclear program, I hope that (the proposal) will be accepted - Wadeful told German public broadcaster ARD late on Saturday.

This is also a key prerequisite for achieving peace in this conflict, so that Iran does not pose a danger to the region, to the State of Israel or to Europe - he added.

Wadeful, who is in Oman on Sunday, June 15, said the conflict will only end when Iran and Israel are influenced from all sides.

There is a common expectation that over the next week, both sides should make serious efforts to break the spiral of violence - he said.

Asked whether he believed in the fall of the Iranian government, Wadeful said that, in his opinion, Israel did not intend to overthrow the administration in Tehran.

Turning to Gaza, Wadeful said the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave was unacceptable and called on Israel to grant unrestricted access to humanitarian organizations.

Hunger, dying and the suffering of people in Gaza must stop – he said, adding that Hamas is responsible for the conflict.

According to him, the Islamist group must release the hostages who have been held since the attack by Hamas-led militants on Israel in October 2023.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the country will stop the military campaign if Israel does the same. This was in response to strikes on Iranian fuel depots and nuclear facilities.