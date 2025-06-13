Iran announced it will not participate in nuclear talks with the US on Sunday - Media

Iran announced on state television that it would not participate in nuclear talks with the United States on Sunday and until further notice, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Times of Oman also reported that Iran had announced its withdrawal from the sixth round of nuclear talks with the United States, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Muscat, Oman.

"Oman News Agency and Iranian state television reported that the negotiations have been suspended until further notice, diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program," the Omani publication notes.

Addition

This decision was made after recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran. The canceled session was expected to address disagreements over uranium enrichment restrictions and the easing of US sanctions.