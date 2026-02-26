$43.240.02
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
US holds nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva parallel to meeting with Ukraine - what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

The third round of indirect nuclear talks between the US and Iran in Geneva, focused on nuclear enrichment, has been suspended for consultations. US and Iranian delegations are discussing proposals to halt enrichment and control the nuclear program.

US holds nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva parallel to meeting with Ukraine - what is known

The third round of US-Iran nuclear talks began in Geneva and is currently "paused" for consultations; the US-Iran talks focused on bridging gaps on nuclear enrichment issues, CNN reports, according to UNN.

Details

Today's indirect talks between the United States and Iran have been paused for "delegation consultations" and will resume later this afternoon, the Iranian state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.

A CNN team on the ground observed the US delegation leaving the residence of the Omani ambassador in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, talks between Ukraine and the US have started in Geneva, with American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are involved in the Iran talks, also participating.

Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov26.02.26, 14:47 • 10541 view

Key nuclear talks in Geneva between the United States and Iran have focused on the thorny issue of Tehran's nuclear enrichment and an attempt to determine whether proposals offered by the Iranians would satisfy US President Donald Trump's demand that the country never acquire nuclear weapons, according to people familiar with the discussions.

"The US, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, entered the talks with some firm demands: that Iran dismantle its main nuclear facilities and that any agreement to halt nuclear enrichment be indefinite," the publication writes.

US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios26.02.26, 05:05 • 36371 view

Meanwhile, the Iranians were expected to offer a proposal that would suspend nuclear enrichment for three to five years — until President Trump leaves office — before joining a regional consortium for low-level enrichment not intended for weapons purposes, one source said. Under the deal, Iran would allow international inspectors to monitor its compliance.

It is unclear whether the positions of both sides will be close enough to continue diplomatic negotiations, or whether Trump will turn to another option: ordering new strikes on Iran, the publication writes.

Entering the talks, US officials said they were still unclear on Iran's position on a range of issues, and some questioned whether Iran's supreme leader, who has the power of final approval, would agree to the terms — even if his negotiators seemed more inclined to negotiate.

Iranian officials, it is stated, realize that any deal must allow Trump to claim victory — and be able to boast that the deal is stronger than the Obama-era nuclear deal he abandoned. Within these calculations, they have publicly floated economic deals that would allow the US access to oil and gas, and Iranian commitments to buy American goods, the publication writes.

As CNN writes, citing a source familiar with the matter, American negotiators insisted on "limiting" Iran's uranium enrichment and maintaining long-term verification of its nuclear program during indirect talks in Geneva on Thursday.

Iran presented "detailed proposals" aimed at addressing US concerns about its nuclear activities, as well as "ideas" in response to Washington's demands, the source said.

The US-Iran talks in Geneva on Thursday are being conducted with "great seriousness" by negotiating teams from both sides, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, the talks "were conducted very intensely and seriously."

"I can tell you that in both the nuclear field and the issue of sanctions relief, very important and practical proposals and initiatives were presented, and both delegations approached the discussions with great seriousness," IRIB quoted him as saying.

As Al Jazeera writes, the Omani foreign minister, who is mediating the indirect US-Iran talks, clearly stated that the talks are taking place in a "positive atmosphere," that there is a "constructive exchange of ideas," and he hopes that this will resume after a short break.

As stated, the Iranians handed over their proposal to the Omanis last night. They discussed it with the Americans, who had some questions and comments, which they returned to them.

The talks will resume around 5:30 or 6:00 p.m. local time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei said.

Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions26.02.26, 08:20 • 3394 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Geneva
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Oman
United States
Ukraine
Iran