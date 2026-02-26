Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 85229 views
Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors assessed talks between the US and Iran to avert conflict. The rise was limited by an increase in US crude oil inventories.

Oil prices rise amid US-Iran tensions

Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday as investors assessed whether talks between the US and Iran could avert a military conflict that could disrupt supplies, although gains were limited by an increase in US oil inventories, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures traded at $71.04 a barrel, up 19 cents, or 0.3%, by 4:15 GMT (6:15 Kyiv time). WTI crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.57 a barrel.

While Brent and WTI prices were little changed on Wednesday, Brent rose to its highest level since July 31 on Monday as Washington deployed military forces in the Middle East to pressure Iran into agreeing to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile program.

US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios26.02.26, 05:05 • 4766 views

"Investors are focused on whether a military conflict can be averted in the US-Iran talks," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

Even if hostilities begin, provided that the targets are limited and the conflict is short-lived, the price of WTI crude will likely temporarily rise above $70 a barrel before falling to the $60-65 range, he said.

A protracted conflict could disrupt supplies from Iran, the third-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other Middle Eastern exporters.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with an Iranian delegation in Geneva on Thursday for a third round of talks.

"The outcome of today's US-Iran nuclear talks will be key to guiding oil prices… A constructive resolution of the conflict is likely to prompt the market to gradually reduce the risk premium of up to $10 a barrel, which we believe is already priced in," ING analysts said in a note on Thursday.

"If the talks fail, there remains an upside risk, but the market may hold off on a full-scale reaction until the extent of potential US actions against Iran becomes clearer," they noted.

US President Donald Trump briefly outlined his position on a possible attack on Iran in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, saying he would not allow the country, which he called the world's largest sponsor of terrorism, to have nuclear weapons.

Trump says Iran has renewed pursuit of 'sinister' nuclear goals25.02.26, 09:34 • 3564 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday that a deal with the US was "achievable, but only if diplomacy is prioritized."

Saudi Arabia is increasing oil production and exports as part of a contingency plan in case a US strike on Iran disrupts supplies from the Middle East, two sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

OPEC+, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, is likely to consider increasing oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in April, three sources familiar with OPEC+ plans said, as the group prepares for peak summer demand and the US. OPEC member.

Limiting oil price gains, US crude inventories rose by 16 million barrels last week, the largest increase in three years, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday, significantly exceeding the 1.5 million barrel increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - Bloomberg24.02.26, 03:47 • 22042 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
United States
Iran