White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff disappointed with morning talks with Iran - Media

White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff were disappointed with what they heard from the Iranians in the morning talks. Evening talks are still ongoing - the journalist reported.

Later, the journalist quoted Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi as saying that negotiations between the United States and Iran had concluded after significant progress.

We will resume negotiations shortly after consultations in the respective capitals. Technical-level discussions will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all stakeholders for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and the host party — the government of Switzerland - the journalist quoted the Omani Foreign Minister.

