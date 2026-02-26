White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff disappointed with morning talks with Iran - Media

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 6008 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 11063 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 12258 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 22108 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 16006 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 75074 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 41537 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 50234 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63433 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 54251 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
75%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 37883 views
Heraskevych, speaking in the Rada, called for Bubka to be stripped of the title Hero of UkrainePhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:28 AM • 4712 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandistsFebruary 26, 09:59 AM • 37288 views
Ukraine appealed to the international community regarding CrimeaFebruary 26, 10:53 AM • 8692 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 17948 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 22112 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 18052 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 75080 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 67652 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 72472 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Melania Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump06:10 PM • 838 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 37972 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 49128 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 51808 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 57173 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating
Film

White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff disappointed with morning talks with Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were disappointed with the morning talks with Iran. However, negotiations between the US and Iran concluded with significant progress and will resume soon.

White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff disappointed with morning talks with Iran - Media

White House envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were disappointed with what they heard from the Iranians during morning talks. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing a source familiar with the situation, according to UNN.

White House envoys Kushner and Witkoff were disappointed with what they heard from the Iranians in the morning talks. Evening talks are still ongoing 

- the journalist reported.

Let's add

Later, the journalist quoted Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi as saying that negotiations between the United States and Iran had concluded after significant progress.

We will resume negotiations shortly after consultations in the respective capitals. Technical-level discussions will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all stakeholders for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and the host party — the government of Switzerland 

- the journalist quoted the Omani Foreign Minister.

US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - Axios26.02.26, 05:05 • 37072 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
International Atomic Energy Agency
White House
Vienna
Switzerland
Oman
United States
Iran