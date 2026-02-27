Trump received military options on Iran - Media

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 13272 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 23368 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 23806 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 25193 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 23346 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 37309 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 20276 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 96963 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45856 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53141 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0.6m/s
84%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Lviv, a man used pepper spray against a military TCC officer and two police officersVideoFebruary 26, 08:49 PM • 5912 views
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - mediaFebruary 26, 09:04 PM • 14367 views
Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchasesFebruary 26, 10:55 PM • 5010 views
Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US CongressFebruary 26, 11:32 PM • 4104 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 8948 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 37309 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 31096 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 96963 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 75886 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 80002 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 4212 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 11910 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 43192 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 53187 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 55668 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Social network
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Trump received military options on Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

U.S. Navy Admiral Brad Cooper briefed Donald Trump on potential military options regarding Iran. The briefing took place on the day of indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva.

Trump received military options on Iran - Media

US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, who oversees troops in the Middle East as head of US Central Command, briefed US President Donald Trump on potential military options regarding Iran on Thursday, citing a person close to the president, ABC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

General Dan Kane, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and the president's top military adviser, was also present, according to a second person familiar with the discussion.

The briefing by the region's top military commander came on the same day that American and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Geneva on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Neither side announced an agreement. Iran's foreign minister said progress had been made and that "technical talks" would resume in Vienna, Austria, next week.

Several Republicans and some Trump officials have privately advocated in recent days for Israel to take the lead in striking Iran, rather than the US initiating military action, two sources familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

The US president is known for considering various opinions before making a decision. Politico first reported that some of Trump's top advisers and Republicans are advocating for Israel to take the lead.

Sources say a joint US-Israeli operation is still possible, amid the US deploying an impressive number of ships and fighter jets to the region – all within reach of Iran.

"The media can continue to speculate about what the president thinks, but only President Trump knows what he can and cannot do," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly.

Political analysts said that the speculation that Israel would deliver the first "strike" is likely intended to serve as a kind of political cover for Republicans in Congress, who face a difficult election year. Trump campaigned on a promise that he would end wars, not start them.

Defense officials predict that if Israel strikes Iran, Iran will almost certainly retaliate. Trump could then argue that US intervention in the conflict was consistent with a long-standing policy of defending Israel, analysts say.

But that strategy could backfire if an operation in the Middle East is seen as an "Israel-backed coup," said ABC News correspondent Ramesh Ponnuru, a conservative pundit and editor of National Review.

Regardless of how it starts, "if it becomes a fierce campaign and we suffer casualties, then there will be some political risks," Ponnuru said.

Sources told ABC News that Trump's options include a limited strike on ballistic missile launchers and nuclear facilities as a warning to force Tehran to agree to Trump's demands.

Also, according to sources, a large-scale operation involving a large number of targets over a long period of time is being considered.

"An initial barrage of targets in Iran, led by Israel, would not only be a form of coercion in diplomatic negotiations. The strikes could also destroy much of Iran's air defenses if Trump decides to launch a much longer military campaign aimed at regime change," sources say.

Analysts say such an operation could last for weeks and be extremely risky, with no guarantee that Iran would emerge with a government more favorable to US interests.

Of particular concern is Iran's attempt to attack the approximately 35,000-40,000 US troops stationed in the region.

Rubio told reporters on Wednesday, while traveling to St. Kitts, that Iran was trying to restart its nuclear program after the US bombed it last June.

"You can see how they are always trying to rebuild some elements of it. They are not enriching now, but they are trying to get to a point where they can eventually do it," he said.

Rubio also said that Iran is also on a "path" to trying to acquire ballistic missiles capable of reaching the US.

US intelligence refutes Trump's claims of immediate missile threat from Iran27.02.26, 07:12 • 1906 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Geneva
United States Central Command
Vienna
Austria
Donald Trump
United States
Iran