US intelligence refutes Trump's claims of immediate missile threat from Iran

Representatives of the American intelligence community have questioned President Donald Trump's recent statements regarding Tehran's ability to strike US territory in the near future. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Three sources familiar with current reports claim that the White House's arguments for a possible military operation against the Islamic Republic appear significantly exaggerated and do not correspond to official analytical data.

Discrepancies between White House rhetoric and intelligence assessments

During his address to Congress, Donald Trump justified the need for preemptive strikes by claiming that Tehran was allegedly completing the development of missiles capable of reaching the American continent.

Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure

However, according to experts, the current assessment of the US Defense Intelligence Agency from 2025 remains unchanged: Iran will need at least until 2035 to create a militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile based on space technologies.

The presidential administration is currently refraining from official comments regarding the discrepancy between the head of state's public statements and secret intelligence reports.

