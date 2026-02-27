US intelligence refutes Trump's claims of immediate missile threat from Iran

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 10802 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 17638 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 20334 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 22012 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 20870 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 33778 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 19509 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 92387 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45404 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 52719 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0.7m/s
85%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Melania Trump to chair UN Security Council - US AmbassadorVideoFebruary 26, 07:27 PM • 5354 views
In Geneva, we worked in bilateral and trilateral formats, with a separate focus on the economic bloc - UmerovFebruary 26, 07:51 PM • 5486 views
The Ukrainian people will not agree to territorial concessions to Russia - BudanovFebruary 26, 07:56 PM • 7578 views
The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - ZelenskyyFebruary 26, 08:09 PM • 5974 views
Graffiti with insults against Ukrainian ambassador appear in Serbia - mediaFebruary 26, 09:04 PM • 11365 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 33780 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 28392 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 92389 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 73557 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 77785 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Musician
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 1792 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 10747 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 42210 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 52317 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 54865 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
The Guardian

US intelligence refutes Trump's claims of immediate missile threat from Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

US intelligence casts doubt on Trump's claims about Iran's ability to strike the US in the near future. Estimates suggest Iran would need until at least 2035 to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

US intelligence refutes Trump's claims of immediate missile threat from Iran

Representatives of the American intelligence community have questioned President Donald Trump's recent statements regarding Tehran's ability to strike US territory in the near future. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Three sources familiar with current reports claim that the White House's arguments for a possible military operation against the Islamic Republic appear significantly exaggerated and do not correspond to official analytical data.

Discrepancies between White House rhetoric and intelligence assessments

During his address to Congress, Donald Trump justified the need for preemptive strikes by claiming that Tehran was allegedly completing the development of missiles capable of reaching the American continent.

Talks on Iran's nuclear program reached a stalemate amid US military pressure26.02.26, 23:54 • 3204 views

However, according to experts, the current assessment of the US Defense Intelligence Agency from 2025 remains unchanged: Iran will need at least until 2035 to create a militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile based on space technologies.

The presidential administration is currently refraining from official comments regarding the discrepancy between the head of state's public statements and secret intelligence reports.

Trump says Iran has renewed pursuit of 'sinister' nuclear goals25.02.26, 09:34 • 3854 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Defense Intelligence Agency
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran