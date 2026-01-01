General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery, oil facility in Tatarstan, and occupiers' targets in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai, as well as the Almetievskaya oil preparation plant in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, and a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 1, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important enemy targets," the report says.

In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was hit. The impact of attack UAVs on the target was recorded, followed by a fire on the territory of the facility. Also, the Almetievskaya oil preparation plant in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, was hit by fire. The target was hit, the results are being clarified. - reported the General Staff.

In addition, as indicated by the General Staff, "the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region."

Thus, in the area of the city of Donetsk, a warehouse storing Shahed/Geran-type UAVs was hit. The results are being clarified. At the same time, near the settlement of Shevchenko, the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was hit. Also, in the area of the city of Ilovaisk, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of the enemy's 51st army was hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. In addition, in the Avdiivka area, the command and observation post of the assault detachment of the 68th tank regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was hit. - indicated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Oil refinery, oil depot and more: Commander of the SBS "Madyar" confirmed the defeat of 10 occupation objects on New Year's Eve