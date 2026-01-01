General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery, oil facility in Tatarstan, and occupiers' targets in Donetsk region

$42.350.03
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 2154 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 2884 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 71131 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 88117 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 36281 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 36304 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 32606 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 26685 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 28429 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free willJanuary 1, 02:41 AM • 8432 views
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 11370 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 10340 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 35662 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy08:05 AM • 7570 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 1012 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 71124 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 44958 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 83316 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 81636 views
General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery, oil facility in Tatarstan, and occupiers' targets in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai and the Almetyevskaya oil preparation plant in Tatarstan. A UAV warehouse, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, and a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the occupied Donetsk region were also hit.

General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery, oil facility in Tatarstan, and occupiers' targets in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai, as well as the Almetievskaya oil preparation plant in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, and a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 1, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important enemy targets," the report says.

In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russia) was hit. The impact of attack UAVs on the target was recorded, followed by a fire on the territory of the facility. Also, the Almetievskaya oil preparation plant in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, was hit by fire. The target was hit, the results are being clarified.

- reported the General Staff.

In addition, as indicated by the General Staff, "the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region."

Thus, in the area of the city of Donetsk, a warehouse storing Shahed/Geran-type UAVs was hit. The results are being clarified. At the same time, near the settlement of Shevchenko, the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system was hit. Also, in the area of the city of Ilovaisk, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of the enemy's 51st army was hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. In addition, in the Avdiivka area, the command and observation post of the assault detachment of the 68th tank regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was hit.

- indicated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic and offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

