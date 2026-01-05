Russians again tried to cross the Siversky Donets

$42.290.12
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
09:07 AM • 18136 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
January 4, 03:52 PM • 32642 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 60177 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 74035 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 56568 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 62499 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62440 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65314 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57737 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"
January 5, 03:29 AM • 16008 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA
January 5, 03:34 AM • 23175 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence
January 5, 03:44 AM • 27037 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country
January 5, 04:20 AM • 23571 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez
05:49 AM • 22795 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
09:07 AM • 18136 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
January 2, 09:26 AM • 117412 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM • 135674 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
January 1, 11:39 AM • 144033 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 279128 views
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM • 28003 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
January 4, 04:22 PM • 24394 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
January 4, 03:02 PM • 24330 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
January 3, 10:58 PM • 33662 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM • 80031 views
Russians again tried to cross the Siversky Donets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Russian troops continue their attempts to advance across the Siversky Donets River, using small group tactics and trying to bypass the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy seeks to control the coastal part of the Siversky Donets for the deployment of artillery and UAVs.

Russians again tried to cross the Siversky Donets

In the area of responsibility of the 81st separate airmobile brigade, the general situation remains tense. Russian troops continue their attempts to advance, particularly across the Siverskyi Donets River, but without success. This was reported by the 81st Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy uses small group tactics to infiltrate the settlement of Dronivka, and also tries to bypass our positions using the Siversk-Zakitne road. There is also a noticeable activation of the enemy from the direction of the settlement of Yampil – mostly these are futile attempts to transport manpower on motorized rubber boats across the Siverskyi Donets River and gain a foothold on the coastal territory.

- the post says.

In addition to crossings, according to preliminary information, the Russians are trying to pull up artillery and deploy pilot deployment points near the northeastern outskirts of Dronivka and in the Serebryansky forestry.

The main goal of the enemy is to take control of the coastal part of the Siverskyi Donets – the settlements of Dronivka, Platonivka, Zakitne, in order to draw resources, deploy artillery and UAV positions, and control logistical support. The units of the 81st brigade manage to detect the enemy in advance and inflict immediate damage on both enemy personnel and static targets.

- the post emphasizes.

Recall

As a result of the night shelling of the Kyiv region, a civilian born in 1951 died in the Fastiv district. The city of Slavutych was left without electricity, and critical infrastructure facilities were switched to backup power.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Siversk