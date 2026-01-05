Russians again tried to cross the Siversky Donets

In the area of responsibility of the 81st separate airmobile brigade, the general situation remains tense. Russian troops continue their attempts to advance, particularly across the Siverskyi Donets River, but without success. This was reported by the 81st Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy uses small group tactics to infiltrate the settlement of Dronivka, and also tries to bypass our positions using the Siversk-Zakitne road. There is also a noticeable activation of the enemy from the direction of the settlement of Yampil – mostly these are futile attempts to transport manpower on motorized rubber boats across the Siverskyi Donets River and gain a foothold on the coastal territory. - the post says.

In addition to crossings, according to preliminary information, the Russians are trying to pull up artillery and deploy pilot deployment points near the northeastern outskirts of Dronivka and in the Serebryansky forestry.

The main goal of the enemy is to take control of the coastal part of the Siverskyi Donets – the settlements of Dronivka, Platonivka, Zakitne, in order to draw resources, deploy artillery and UAV positions, and control logistical support. The units of the 81st brigade manage to detect the enemy in advance and inflict immediate damage on both enemy personnel and static targets. - the post emphasizes.

Recall

As a result of the night shelling of the Kyiv region, a civilian born in 1951 died in the Fastiv district. The city of Slavutych was left without electricity, and critical infrastructure facilities were switched to backup power.