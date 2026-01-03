$42.170.00
Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from one of its high-voltage lines due to hostilities - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Overnight, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from one of its high-voltage lines as a result of hostilities. Russian shelling has repeatedly damaged the ZNPP's power lines, causing 12 blackouts at the plant.

Zaporizhzhia NPP lost power from one of its high-voltage lines due to hostilities - Ministry of Energy

During the night, as a result of hostilities, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power from one of its high-voltage lines. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on its Telegram channel on Saturday morning, writes UNN.

During the full-scale war, Russian shelling repeatedly led to damage to the ZNPP's power lines and caused 12 blackouts at the plant. The last such incident occurred less than a month ago.

- the message states.

It is also reported that during the night, the enemy once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. As a result, there are blacked-out consumers in Mykolaiv region. In Kherson region, the Kherson Thermal Power Plant was attacked again. Emergency restoration work is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

In Odesa and Kyiv regions, work continues to restore stable electricity supply after the previous enemy attack.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without long-term power due to hostilities across the country. The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities.

"This is a big step forward": Trump reacted to the cessation of shelling in the area of the ZNPP29.12.25, 01:29 • 7223 views

Olga Rozgon

