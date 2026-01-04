Blackout in Berlin due to power plant arson, about 45,000 homes without electricity - Media

Photo: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

A large-scale power outage occurred in the southwestern part of Berlin. About 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial facilities were left without electricity. This is reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, according to UNN.

Details

Tens of thousands of households in southwestern Berlin remain without electricity. According to authorities, the power outage was caused by the left-wing extremist group "Vulkangruppe" - the publication writes.

It is noted that on Saturday morning, a fire damaged vital power lines on a cable bridge over the Teltow Canal, leading to the Lichterfelde power plant.

The publication reports that the arson at the power plant left 45,000 households and more than 2,200 businesses without electricity. On Sunday, power was restored to 7,000 consumers.

Recall

