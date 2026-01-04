Blackout in Berlin due to power plant arson, about 45,000 homes without electricity - Media
A large-scale power outage in the southwestern part of Berlin left 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial facilities without electricity. The cause of the outage was the arson of vital power lines by the left-wing extremist group "Vulkangruppe."
Details
Tens of thousands of households in southwestern Berlin remain without electricity. According to authorities, the power outage was caused by the left-wing extremist group "Vulkangruppe"
It is noted that on Saturday morning, a fire damaged vital power lines on a cable bridge over the Teltow Canal, leading to the Lichterfelde power plant.
The publication reports that the arson at the power plant left 45,000 households and more than 2,200 businesses without electricity. On Sunday, power was restored to 7,000 consumers.
Recall
On December 31, a large-scale blackout occurred in Domodedovo, Russia, leaving residents without light, water, and heating. The cause is said to be a power surge that caused a system failure.