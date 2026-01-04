Blackout in Berlin due to power plant arson, about 45,000 homes without electricity - Media

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
11:20 AM • 5226 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 10241 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 30537 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 42553 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 51552 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 52260 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 48748 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 62308 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 83494 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 69432 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
52%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's leader ordered to "put in their place" protesters in the country: the death toll rose to 15 peopleJanuary 4, 03:20 AM • 4676 views
Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - ReutersJanuary 4, 03:34 AM • 7504 views
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after captureJanuary 4, 03:49 AM • 10776 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airportsJanuary 4, 04:24 AM • 15487 views
Defense Forces neutralized 39 enemy UAVs during night air attacks on UkrainePhotoJanuary 4, 06:36 AM • 5464 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 82948 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 101686 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 112399 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 249054 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 184273 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 17903 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 66205 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 75738 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 73161 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 184275 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
The Diplomat

Blackout in Berlin due to power plant arson, about 45,000 homes without electricity - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

A large-scale power outage in the southwestern part of Berlin left 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial facilities without electricity. The cause of the outage was the arson of vital power lines by the left-wing extremist group "Vulkangruppe."

Blackout in Berlin due to power plant arson, about 45,000 homes without electricity - Media
Photo: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

A large-scale power outage occurred in the southwestern part of Berlin. About 45,000 households and more than 2,000 commercial facilities were left without electricity. This is reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, according to UNN.

Details

Tens of thousands of households in southwestern Berlin remain without electricity. According to authorities, the power outage was caused by the left-wing extremist group "Vulkangruppe"

- the publication writes.

It is noted that on Saturday morning, a fire damaged vital power lines on a cable bridge over the Teltow Canal, leading to the Lichterfelde power plant.

The publication reports that the arson at the power plant left 45,000 households and more than 2,200 businesses without electricity. On Sunday, power was restored to 7,000 consumers.

Recall

On December 31, a large-scale blackout occurred in Domodedovo, Russia, leaving residents without light, water, and heating. The cause is said to be a power surge that caused a system failure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldEvents
New Year
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Berlin