Ukraine increased the maximum capacity for electricity imports from the EU to 2450 MW - Ukrenergo

In early January 2026, the maximum capacity of interstate interconnections for electricity imports from the European Union to the joint Ukraine-Moldova regulation block increased to 2450 MW. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

This was the result of cooperation between transmission system operators within the Eastern Europe Capacity Calculation Region (EE CCR), ENTSO-E, and the TSCnet Regional Coordination Centre.

As Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", noted, the increase in technical capacity for electricity imports to Ukraine during cold weather and amidst Russian attacks is undoubtedly a positive change.

"This gives us additional opportunities to balance the energy system, increases its resilience to various threats. At the same time, it is worth understanding that electricity import is a matter of both technical capacity and the market. That is, the determining factors are both the technical capacity of interstate lines and electricity prices in Ukraine and neighboring countries. However, in any case, the January increase in the maximum import capacity from EU countries is a factor that positively affects our energy system. By the way, today, in terms of daily import volume, we have already exceeded last year's highest indicator," he said. - stated in the announcement.

As Ukrenergo noted, the technical capacity of interstate interconnections for electricity imports to Ukraine and Moldova is determined monthly within the Eastern Europe Capacity Calculation Region (EE CCR). The previous value of the maximum agreed import capacity for the Ukraine-Moldova block was 2150 MW.

Recall

At the end of December 2025, Ukraine successfully held one of the first joint auctions for the allocation of cross-border capacity at the borders with Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania. Electricity imports from the EU will become more predictable, and supplies will begin in January.