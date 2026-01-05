In Samara, Dnipropetrovsk region, water supply has been cut off due to an emergency rupture of the water pipeline

Photo: freepik

In the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, water supply has been temporarily suspended due to an emergency rupture on the main D=500 mm water pipeline. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Samar City Council.

Details

The estimated time for water supply restoration is today, January 5, 2026, by 6:00 PM, the city council stated. Utility workers also apologized to local residents for the temporary inconvenience and thanked them for their understanding and patience.

Additionally

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appealed to the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NCRECP) to postpone the planned changes to water tariffs. Head of government Yulia Svyrydenko believes that water tariffs should remain unchanged during the war.

At the same time, People's Deputy Serhiy Nahornyak stated the critical financial condition of Ukrainian water utilities. According to him, this could lead to their disconnection from the power grid and the cessation of water supply in large cities.

Recall

As a result of the night Russian attack on December 5 on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, was de-energized. Also, consumers in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were left without electricity.