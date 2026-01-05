In Samara, Dnipropetrovsk region, water supply has been cut off due to an emergency rupture of the water pipeline

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 4016 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 26686 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 54024 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 68820 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 53294 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 60611 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 61465 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 64884 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57511 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 52157 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.2m/s
70%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"03:29 AM • 11272 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVA03:34 AM • 18022 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence03:44 AM • 21787 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country04:20 AM • 18261 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 17343 views
Publications
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 3944 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 111952 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 130473 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 138909 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 274188 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Thierry Breton
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 24492 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 21253 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 21577 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 31046 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 77548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
The Times

In Samara, Dnipropetrovsk region, water supply has been cut off due to an emergency rupture of the water pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

In the city of Samara, Dnipropetrovsk region, water supply has been temporarily suspended due to an emergency rupture of the main D=500 mm water pipeline. Restoration is expected today, January 5, 2026, by 6:00 PM.

In Samara, Dnipropetrovsk region, water supply has been cut off due to an emergency rupture of the water pipeline
Photo: freepik

In the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, water supply has been temporarily suspended due to an emergency rupture on the main D=500 mm water pipeline. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Samar City Council.

Details

The estimated time for water supply restoration is today, January 5, 2026, by 6:00 PM, the city council stated. Utility workers also apologized to local residents for the temporary inconvenience and thanked them for their understanding and patience.

Additionally

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appealed to the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NCRECP) to postpone the planned changes to water tariffs. Head of government Yulia Svyrydenko believes that water tariffs should remain unchanged during the war.

At the same time, People's Deputy Serhiy Nahornyak stated the critical financial condition of Ukrainian water utilities. According to him, this could lead to their disconnection from the power grid and the cessation of water supply in large cities.

Recall

As a result of the night Russian attack on December 5 on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the city of Slavutych, Kyiv region, was de-energized. Also, consumers in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were left without electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEvents
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine