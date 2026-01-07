Someone who turns the switch on and off decided otherwise: Sadovyi stated that despite the Prime Minister's call, two medical facilities in Lviv have no electricity

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
01:11 PM • 1934 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 5312 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 10704 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 14944 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 15932 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 15005 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14873 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29683 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 52088 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 144033 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed
January 7, 04:03 AM
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers
January 7, 07:01 AM
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation
January 7, 07:23 AM
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protesters
08:15 AM
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban
10:32 AM
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
12:23 PM
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips
11:57 AM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
11:31 AM
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 10694 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
January 6, 11:35 AM
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
January 5, 06:15 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Cyprus
Venezuela
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
January 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
January 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
January 4, 04:22 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
January 4, 03:02 PM
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Film

Someone who turns the switch on and off decided otherwise: Sadovyi stated that despite the Prime Minister's call, two medical facilities in Lviv have no electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

In Lviv, two medical facilities, including a center for victims of captivity and torture, are without power. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that electric transport is resuming operation but expressed outrage over the power outage at hospitals.

Someone who turns the switch on and off decided otherwise: Sadovyi stated that despite the Prime Minister's call, two medical facilities in Lviv have no electricity

In Lviv, there is no electricity supply in two medical institutions: a center for people who have been through captivity and torture, and in the pulmonology department on Chuprynky Street. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who added that "despite the Prime Minister's call, someone who turns the switch on and off decided otherwise," UNN reports.

As of 2:50 PM, there is no electricity supply in two medical institutions in Lviv: a center for people who have been through captivity and torture, and in the pulmonology department on Chuprynky Street. Despite the Prime Minister's call, unfortunately, someone who turns the switch on and off decided otherwise 

- Sadovyi reported.

The mayor of Lviv also spoke about the operation of electric transport.

The operation of electric transport is gradually being restored. All trams are already running. Trolleybuses will resume service in the near future. Despite this, alternative buses have been on routes since early morning — where necessary, they duplicated or supplemented the work of electric transport 

- Sadovyi said.

According to him, "the city has not stopped, the city is working."

One must have the sense not to turn off hospitals where hundreds of people are on artificial respiration machines. I don't know who came up with this, but I will not remain silent about it. Thank you to all colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers and Lviv Regional Military Administration who called and offered help! 

- Sadovyi summarized.

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv07.01.26, 11:26 • 15007 views

Recall

Earlier, Sadovyi stated that in Lviv, since the night of January 6-7, part of the hospitals and all communal electric transport have been disconnected from electricity.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv