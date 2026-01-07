Someone who turns the switch on and off decided otherwise: Sadovyi stated that despite the Prime Minister's call, two medical facilities in Lviv have no electricity

In Lviv, there is no electricity supply in two medical institutions: a center for people who have been through captivity and torture, and in the pulmonology department on Chuprynky Street. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, who added that "despite the Prime Minister's call, someone who turns the switch on and off decided otherwise," UNN reports.

The mayor of Lviv also spoke about the operation of electric transport.

The operation of electric transport is gradually being restored. All trams are already running. Trolleybuses will resume service in the near future. Despite this, alternative buses have been on routes since early morning — where necessary, they duplicated or supplemented the work of electric transport - Sadovyi said.

According to him, "the city has not stopped, the city is working."

One must have the sense not to turn off hospitals where hundreds of people are on artificial respiration machines. I don't know who came up with this, but I will not remain silent about it. Thank you to all colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers and Lviv Regional Military Administration who called and offered help! - Sadovyi summarized.

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv

Earlier, Sadovyi stated that in Lviv, since the night of January 6-7, part of the hospitals and all communal electric transport have been disconnected from electricity.