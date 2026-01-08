$42.720.15
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 8812 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 13853 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18125 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 14192 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 13335 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11380 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 16895 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13095 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 49666 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Financial Times

Additional 911 MW of capacity released into the general grid after review of critical infrastructure lists – Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

After reviewing critical infrastructure facilities that were previously not disconnected, 911 MW of capacity was added to the grid. This allowed for the stabilization of outage schedules, despite the drop in temperature.

Additional 911 MW of capacity released into the general grid after review of critical infrastructure lists – Svyrydenko

After reviewing critical infrastructure facilities that were not disconnected according to hourly schedules, 911 MW of capacity was added to the grid. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

"We checked the implementation of the government's decision to revise the lists of critical infrastructure. Facilities that were excluded from the lists have already been transferred to general shutdown schedules. As of today, 911 MW of electrical capacity has already been released and added to the general grid," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following a meeting of the energy headquarters with the participation of relevant ministries and the leadership of energy companies on Thursday.

She noted that thanks to this decision, it was possible to stabilize the increase in the number of shutdown queues, despite a significant drop in temperature this week.

"We expect further implementation of the decision and an increase in this indicator," Svyrydenko emphasized.

75,000 subscribers in Kyiv region left without electricity due to bad weather08.01.26, 18:47 • 608 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine