Additional 911 MW of capacity released into the general grid after review of critical infrastructure lists – Svyrydenko

After reviewing critical infrastructure facilities that were not disconnected according to hourly schedules, 911 MW of capacity was added to the grid. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

"We checked the implementation of the government's decision to revise the lists of critical infrastructure. Facilities that were excluded from the lists have already been transferred to general shutdown schedules. As of today, 911 MW of electrical capacity has already been released and added to the general grid," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following a meeting of the energy headquarters with the participation of relevant ministries and the leadership of energy companies on Thursday.

She noted that thanks to this decision, it was possible to stabilize the increase in the number of shutdown queues, despite a significant drop in temperature this week.

"We expect further implementation of the decision and an increase in this indicator," Svyrydenko emphasized.

