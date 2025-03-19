Positive, very informative and frank: Zelenskyy on the conversation with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy reported a positive conversation with Trump about a ceasefire and protection of Ukraine's infrastructure. Steps towards peace and strengthening air defense were discussed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his conversation with US President Donald Trump "was positive, very substantive, and frank." They discussed the first step towards a ceasefire, the situation on the battlefield, and the consequences of Russian strikes, reports UNN.
I had a positive, very substantive, and frank conversation with US President Donald Trump. I thanked him for the good and productive start of the Ukrainian and American teams' work in Jeddah on March 11 – this meeting of the teams significantly helped in advancing towards the cessation of the war. We agreed that Ukraine and the US should continue to work together to achieve a real end to the war and a lasting peace. We believe that together with America, with President Trump, and under American leadership, lasting peace can be achieved this year
According to him, President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin and key issues discussed.
One of the first steps towards a complete end to the war could be the cessation of strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure. I supported this step, and Ukraine confirmed that we are ready to implement it. Our teams discussed this step in Jeddah. The American side also proposed an unconditional ceasefire on the front line, and Ukraine also accepted this proposal. We will continue to work to make this happen. We believe that such steps are necessary to create the possibility of preparing a comprehensive peace agreement during a ceasefire
Zelenskyy also provided updated information on the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian strikes.
We talked about the situation in the Kursk region, touched upon the issue of releasing prisoners of war and returning Ukrainian children who were captured by Russian troops. We also discussed the state of Ukraine's air defense and the possibility of strengthening it to protect lives. We instructed our teams to resolve technical issues related to the implementation and expansion of a partial ceasefire. The Ukrainian and American teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to continue coordinating steps towards achieving peace. We instructed our advisors and representatives to carry out this work as quickly as possible. We noted the positive work of our advisors and representatives – Rubio, Volz, Kellogg, Yermak, Sybiha, Umerov, and Palisa. At further meetings, the teams can agree on all the necessary aspects of moving towards lasting peace and security guarantees
Zelenskyy added that he thanked President Trump and the American people for their support.
I emphasized that Ukrainians want peace, therefore Ukraine accepted the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. I emphasized the importance of President Trump's concept of peace through strength. We agreed to maintain constant contact, including at the highest level and through our teams
Earlier
US President Donald Trump stated the completion of an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation was called "very good".
Zelenskyy agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities - Bloomberg19.03.2025, 18:59 • 17789 views