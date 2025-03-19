Zelenskyy agreed to stop strikes on Russian energy facilities - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on Russian energy facilities after a conversation with Trump. A detailed report from Rubio and Waltz is expected.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, agreed to cease attacks on Russian energy facilities. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing a source familiar with the negotiations between the parties, reports UNN.
In essence, the key here is that for any ceasefire to be effective, both sides must agree to it. While President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on energy and infrastructure facilities, Ukraine had to join the agreement, and according to this source, that is what happened. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that he would also agree not to strike Russian energy infrastructure. So this is a step forward, although, of course, it is still only a partial ceasefire
It is emphasized that Trump and Zelenskyy also agreed to work on a broader ceasefire, as discussed yesterday with Putin.
The publication also notes that a more detailed report on this conversation is expected today from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on what this ceasefire will look like when it comes to energy and infrastructure.
We are still waiting for these details, but we know that some agreement was reached between the Ukrainian side represented by Zelenskyy and President Trump today
It is also emphasized that the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy is a "positive sign that their relationship has warmed up again".
Yes, the last time they spoke directly for a long time in the Oval Office was when everything, obviously, went off the rails and ended with the Ukrainian president not signing the mining agreement that was supposed to be signed at that meeting. That agreement is still not signed, but it is definitely a step forward in maintaining relations between the two sides and continuing these discussions. Obviously, this phone call with President Zelenskyy allowed Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table, as President Trump is acting as a mediator between the Ukrainian and Russian sides
Let us remind you
US President Donald Trump said that he had completed a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which lasted an hour and was "very good".