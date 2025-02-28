Costa has an urgent conversation with Zelensky after the events in the White House
Kyiv • UNN
European Council President Antonio Costa called Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his verbal altercation with Donald Trump. Costa expressed support for Ukraine and urged Zelenskyy to be “strong and fearless.
European Council President Antonio Costa had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader's verbal altercation with US President Donald Trump, The Financial Timesreports , UNN reports.
The President of the European Council expressed support for Ukraine and, along with other EU leaders, called on Zelenskyy to be “strong, courageous, fearless.
Antonio Costa also wrote in X: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You will never be alone, dear President. We will continue to work with you for a just and sustainable peace.
Zelenskyy also held phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.