Kostya: the security of Europe is inextricably linked to the security of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Council stated the inseparable connection between the security of Europe and Ukraine. The EU will continue to support and strengthen collective defense, and will be there during future peace negotiations.
The President of the European Council, António Costa, stated that the EU continues to support Ukraine and strengthen its own defense. He reported this before the start of an emergency summit of EU leaders, reports the correspondent UNN.
Details
According to Costa, the current meeting is an important step in strengthening Europe's security.
"First of all, I want to thank the European Commission for arriving so quickly with comprehensive proposals that allow us to make comprehensive decisions. So that we can better spend our resources on building our own capabilities," Costa noted.
Costa also emphasized that the security of Europe is inextricably linked to the security of Ukraine.
"A stronger European defense strengthens Ukrainian defense, and a strong defense capability of Ukraine is also very important for enhancing our own defense," added the President of the European Council.
"We will be with you now, and we will be with you in the future at vital peace negotiations when we decide that the right moment for negotiations has come."
