Kallas hopes for the EU to reach a political agreement on increasing military aid to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Kaja Kallas expects a political agreement to be reached on providing Ukraine with 1.5 million shells and other military equipment. The support plan could be implemented even without Hungary's consent.
The EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, hopes that EU members will be able to reach a political agreement on her initiative regarding increasing military aid to Ukraine, she stated upon arrival at the EU summit on the defense of Europe and Ukraine, reports UNN.
Ukraine - (on the agenda - ed.) what else can we do to support Ukraine. We have an initiative, I hope that we will reach a political agreement on supporting Ukraine
"Even if we fail with the numbers at the March EU Council, which will take place at the end of March," she added.
When asked how to deal with Hungary's blockade, Kallas said: "We still strive for the unity of the 27 members – and if that is not possible, then Hungary can speak for itself."
According to the proposal submitted by Kallas, as reported by Euractiv, European countries are to send at least 1.5 million artillery shells, air defense systems, and missiles, drones, and other equipment to Ukraine this year.
Although an initial amount of 20 billion euros was attached to it, the latest draft contains a placeholder that will be filled during negotiations after a principled agreement is reached, notes Euractiv.
During negotiations among EU ambassadors before the summit, the plan was temporarily dropped from the draft conclusions of last week's EU summit after the idea was primarily blocked by Hungary, but it was added back in the morning, the publication indicates.