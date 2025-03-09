Yermak and the British Prime Minister's advisor discussed the peace plan, military and financial support for Ukraine
The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting with Jonathan Powell regarding security guarantees and ceasefire conditions. The parties discussed proposals for halting attacks on infrastructure and maintaining sanctions against the Russian Federation.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed security guarantees, the conditions under which a ceasefire would be possible, and the maintenance of sanctions against Russia with the advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland on national security, Jonathan Powell. This was reported by Andriy Yermak on his Telegram channel, as conveyed by UNN.
The meeting took place on Saturday, March 8, as part of the ongoing collaboration with partners on a plan to achieve a just and lasting peace, and ahead of the meeting between Ukrainian and American teams in Saudi Arabia.
They talked about the first steps that President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed at the European Council meeting in Brussels. This includes silence in the sky and at sea: cessation of attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure and naval military operations, as well as the release of prisoners.
Andriy Yermak also informed his interlocutor about the proposals from France and the countries of Northern Europe and the Baltics.
They exchanged views on key issues on the path to peace: security guarantees, the conditions under which a ceasefire would be possible, and the maintenance of sanctions against Russia.
According to him, special attention was paid to increasing military and financial support for Ukraine and the European defense potential.
Secretary of State Rubio, Special Representative Witkoff, and Advisor Waltz will meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Riyadh on March 11. The meeting will take place as part of the start of the work of the teams from Ukraine and the USA.
