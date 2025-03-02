Zelenskyy and European leaders meet at security summit in London
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Lancaster House for an international security summit. The meeting is attended by European leaders, including Macron, Tusk, Scholz, and von der Leyen.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has just arrived at Lancaster House, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting an international security summit.
Transmitted by UNN with reference to SkyNews.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just arrived at Lancaster House, where he was warmly greeted by Sir Keir Starmer. The pair spoke briefly outside the door before going inside to attend an extraordinary international summit.
A group of European leaders arrives at Lancaster House in central London.
Мore than a dozen representatives are expected, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Already arrived have arrived: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, arrive at Lancaster House for the Kier Starmer International Defence and Security Summit dedicated to Ukraine.
Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also arrived at Lancaster House.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schof and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were also spotted.
Among the participants are also President of Finland Alexander Stubb and President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez.
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come02.03.25, 11:32 • 101906 views