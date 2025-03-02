Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come
An international summit on support for Ukraine will be held in London with the participation of European leaders and senior NATO and EU officials. The meeting is expected to adopt an action plan to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
World leaders are going to arrive in central London today for an important summit on countering Russia's war in Ukraine. The BBC is updating the list of expected high-profile guests, UNN reports.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expecting to meet with the next leaders of European countries:
Italian Prime Minister George Meloni at Downing Street this morning.
The leaders are to be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Council President Antonio Costa are invited.
The British Broadcasting Corporation also informs that the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 16:00 Kyiv time, will be attended by the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania, as well as the Turkish Foreign Minister.
