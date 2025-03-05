The EU will consider the issue of a tribunal for putin at the meeting on March 7
The EU Justice and Home Affairs Council will consider the issue of a tribunal for the russian president and the fight against impunity for war crimes.
At the meeting on March 7, the Justice and Home Affairs Council of the European Union will discuss a tribunal for the president of the terrorist country, putin. This was reported by the European Council, as conveyed by UNN.
According to the information, one of the main topics of this meeting will be the issue of a tribunal for the russian dictator, putin, as well as the continuation of discussions on combating impunity for crimes committed during the war in Ukraine.
Also on the agenda will be a proposal for harmonizing insolvency legislation aimed at stimulating investment in the EU single market. Justice ministers will also discuss the rule of law as the foundation of democracy and further steps to strengthen it in member states.
Another important issue will be the discussion of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, particularly regarding the funding of fundamental rights in the context of the European Commission's annual report.
The United States refused to label the terrorist country as an "aggressor" at the meeting preparing for the tribunal against putin. The Trump administration did not support the G7 statement and may withdraw from international efforts to prosecute Russia.
