Zelenskyy called on the European Council to strengthen sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions until Russia withdraws its troops and compensates for damages. He called on allies to combat sanctions evasion and put pressure on Russia.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on European partners not to weaken sanctions against Russia. He also reminded that Putin cannot be trusted, even despite diplomatic efforts to end the war, reports UNN correspondent.
I ask you not to weaken the pressure on Russia because of the war. Sanctions are very, very necessary. Sanctions must remain in place until Russia begins to withdraw its troops from our land and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression
The Head of State called on European allies to continue fighting against schemes to circumvent sanctions and attempts by the aggressor state to finance its military activities.
The fact that diplomatic efforts are continuing does not mean that Russia should be under less pressure. This is an extremely important factor in reducing the chances of deception by Russia. And we all know how easily Moscow neglects its promises - one moment they give their word, and a few hours later it means absolutely nothing
Zelenskyy stressed that this is why Ukraine's European allies must continue to push Russia towards peace.
Together with you, of course, with the United States and our other partners, we can do it
Addition
EU leaders came to a common conclusion that "there are no real negotiations at the moment", despite US President Donald Trump's attempts to end Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported that a meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations is scheduled for Monday in Saudi Arabia.