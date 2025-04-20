$41.380.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

Huawei and China Unicom launched China's first 10G broadband network in Xiong'an area. The network based on 50G PON demonstrated a speed of over 9800 Mbps, paving the way for new technologies.

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

Huawei, together with operator China Unicom, launched the country's first 10G standard broadband network in the Xiong'an New Area of Hebei Province. The measured speed exceeded 9800 Mbps. Mydrivers reports this, transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that this region is located near Beijing and is considered one of China's key technology hubs. The network is built based on the world's first 50G PON solution.

Thanks to the upgrade of the basic architecture of the fiber-optic access network, the bandwidth of a single user increases from the traditional gigabit level to the 10G level, and network latency is reduced to the millisecond level.

- the post says.

According to published data, the actual download speed on the network reached 9834 Mbps, and the upload speed was 1008 Mbps. This significantly exceeds current home broadband standards and opens up new possibilities for using technologies with high load: 8K video, cloud services, virtual and augmented reality.

According to Mydrivers, China continues to lead in the deployment of next-generation networks: as of January 2025, the country has 4.25 million 5G base stations - more than anywhere else in the world.

Recall

Chang Guang Satellite Technology achieved a data transmission speed of 100 Gbit/s via laser communication from a satellite to Earth. This is 10 times the previous record and surpasses Starlink's capabilities.

Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence25.02.25, 10:31 • 30213 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
Beijing
China
