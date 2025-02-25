Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence

ukenru
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 13843 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 37565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 25279 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 89374 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111211 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116469 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145728 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115076 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169347 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 44912 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 70893 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 22297 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102186 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 34346 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 37565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145728 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136789 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169347 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 13221 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131056 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133034 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161664 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141136 views
Actual
Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence

Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28997 views

China's Huawei has increased the yield of quality Ascend 910C chips from 20% to 40% over the year, making production profitable. The company plans to produce 100,000 910C processors this year, challenging Nvidia's market dominance.

Chinese company Huawei has significantly increased the production of Ascend 910C artificial intelligence chips, a key breakthrough in China's attempts to create its own advanced semiconductors despite US sanctions.

This was reported by the Financial Times , UNN and UNN.

Details

According to knowledgeable sources, Huawei doubled the yield of high-quality chips from 20% to almost 40% in a year. This means that production has become profitable for the first time. The company aims to increase this figure to 60%, which is in line with global standards.

The breakthrough is a step forward in realizing China's hopes of building a computing infrastructure capable of supporting its growing artificial intelligence industry, despite U.S. export controls aimed at limiting the country's ability to develop sensitive technologies.

These efforts enjoy government support: Beijing is urging local tech companies to buy more Huawei AI chips and to abandon the $3.3 trillion US chipmaker Nvidia, which is still the market leader in China. 

Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on cars, medicines and chips19.02.25, 08:19 • 30967 views

In a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Huawei founder Zhen Zhengfei said that China no longer feels “lacking a core and soul,” a phrase that in 1999 described the country's technological dependence on the West.

I firmly believe that greater China will grow faster

- he added.

Huawei's recent progress is also essential to China's goal of achieving full independence in the production of modern chips.

The world's leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was forced to stop producing Ascend chips and modern smartphone chips in 2020 after Washington blocked Huawei's access to production using American technology.

Austin Lyons, a semiconductor analyst at Creative Strategies, a consulting firm, compared Huawei's production phase to TSMC's estimated 60% yield for the Nvidia H100 AI processor, a similarly sized chip. Based on this, it is possible that a competing product such as Huawei's will be commercially viable at a 40% yield.

Huawei has teamed up with the sanctioned Chinese manufacturing group Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp to relaunch its Ascend chip.

US imposes new duties on steel and aluminum: which countries will be affected11.02.25, 03:20 • 106357 views

SMIC is currently using its so-called N+2 process, which allows it to produce advanced chips without extreme ultraviolet technology. Currently, China is prohibited from purchasing EUV lithography machines, the most advanced chip manufacturing equipment from the Dutch ASML group.  

Shenzhen-based Huawei plans to produce 100,000 910C processors and 300,000 910B chips this year. This compares to 200,000 910Bs and no mass production of 910Cs in 2024. Such figures indicate that Nvidia will continue to sell more AI chips in China than Huawei, despite the fact that the American company can only sell its H20 chips to Chinese customers, a less powerful version of the H100 chips developed in accordance with Washington's export controls.

The consulting company SemiAnalysis estimates that last year Nvidia earned $12 billion by selling 1 million of its H20 chips to China.

New Chinese algorithm increases the speed of Nvidia GPUs by 800 times05.02.25, 10:17 • 24971 view

Huawei is facing difficulties trying to convince more customers to ditch Nvidia. One person close to the business pointed to Nvidia's Cuda software, which is known for being easier to use and able to process data faster than Huawei's offerings.  

AI companies and researchers from Huawei have also said that the Ascend 910B is not well suited for training large-scale models due to inter-chip connectivity issues and memory problems. Huawei is reported to currently account for more than three-quarters of total AI chip production in China. 

A balance between progress and security: 50 years ago, scientists created a model of self-regulation of science without politicians24.02.25, 14:20 • 25883 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising