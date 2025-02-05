New Chinese algorithm increases the speed of Nvidia GPUs by 800 times

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55710 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121742 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101873 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128353 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103461 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161597 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105419 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101720 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82916 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110541 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104933 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121742 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161597 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151790 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183949 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110543 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138085 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139850 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167660 views
New Chinese algorithm increases the speed of Nvidia GPUs by 800 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24981 views

Chinese scientists have created the PD-General algorithm for Nvidia GPUs, which speeds up calculations by 800 times. The technology makes it possible to perform complex material calculations on conventional GPUs in minutes instead of days.

The new algorithm, developed by a team led by Associate Professor Yang Yang, uses the theory of peridynamics (PD), which is used to model fractures and structural damage.

Reported by UNN with reference to South China Morning Post.

Chinese researchers have developed a high-performance algorithm that can solve complex material design problems on consumer GPUs, achieving a revolutionary 800-fold speedup over traditional methods.

The new algorithm improves the computational efficiency of peridynamics (PD), an advanced, nonlocal theory that solves complex physical problems such as cracks, damage, and faults. This opens up new possibilities for solving complex mechanical problems in a variety of industries, including aerospace and military, on widely available chips that are inexpensive 

Up to 800x faster performance on NVIDIA GPUs

Image

Peridynamics has proven to be superior in modeling, but its high computational complexity has traditionally made large-scale simulations inefficient. This was due to factors such as high memory usage and slow processing speed.

Artificial intelligence and investment risks: Will the crisis of 2000 be repeated?30.01.25, 04:19 • 29827 views

To address these challenges, the development team, led by Associate Professor Yang Yang, used and utilized Nvidia's CUDA programming technology to create the PD-General structure. After conducting an in-depth analysis of the chip's unique structure, the team optimized the algorithm design and memory management, resulting in significant performance improvements. Their research was published in the Chinese Journal of Computational Mechanics on January 8.

This efficient computing power allows researchers to reduce computations that typically take days to a few hours or even minutes using a regular home GPU, a significant advancement for PD research

- Yang wrote in the article.
Image

In tests conducted with the NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU, PD-General achieved 800x speedup compared to traditional serial programs and 100x faster than OpenMP-based parallel programs.

In a large-scale simulation involving millions of particles, the algorithm performed 4000 iterative steps in just five minutes.

For large-scale two-dimensional uniaxial tensile problems, it processed 69.85 million iterations in less than two minutes with single-axis accuracy.

Appropriate progress should dramatically reduce research costs in areas that depend on modeling complex materials, democratizing access to this type of research and accelerating the development of new technologies.

Nvidia invests $4 million in Taiwanese startup to create digital twins using AI15.01.25, 12:05 • 23895 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising