Nvidia invests $4 million in Taiwanese startup to create digital twins using AI

Nvidia is doubling down on AI-enabled robotics and other industrial applications and investing millions of dollars in Taiwanese startup MetAI.



Transmits UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

Nvidia is supporting MetAI, a company based on the island of Taiwan, with a USD 4 million investment, which is the chip giant's first investment in a Taiwanese startup.

Other strategic and financial companies are also participating in the investment program, including Kenmec Mechanical Engineering, Solomon Technology, SparkLabs Taiwan, Addin Ventures, and Upstream Ventures.

For reference

Taiwan's MetAI has developed a model that can quickly generate “SimReady” digital twins using artificial intelligence and 3D technology, turning CAD files into functional 3D environments in minutes.

Digital twins and applications for artificial intelligence

The next wave of AI, known as generative physical AI, relies on physically accurate simulated environments to train and validate robots used in autonomous systems to create operational AI before deployment. MetAI says the digital twins it helps create will play a central role in this effort.

Renton Hsu, co-founder of Yu and CTO of MetAI, has a background in 3D engineering and artificial intelligence, and first encountered digital twins while building enterprise AI software applications: they were used as a practical workaround in situations where clients lacked data to train systems. He then realized that he could apply the same to 3D systems, integrating 3D technology with artificial intelligence to develop synthetic artificial intelligence and 3D solutions.

Recall

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that the performance of his company's AI chips sinceis growing faster than the historical rate set by Moore's Law.

According to Moore's law, the number of transistors in computer chips can double every year, but the development of Nvidia AI chips is moving at a faster pace.