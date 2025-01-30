Artificial intelligence and investment risks: Will the crisis of 2000 be repeated?

The investment downturn due to artificial intelligence is reminiscent of the telecommunications crisis of 2000. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Recent developments in artificial intelligence have clear parallels with the crisis that gripped telecommunications companies about 25 years ago. Back then, the volume of investments and reckless spending on the latest technologies led to a major collapse. Today, the situation looks somewhat similar, but with some differences. Recent claims by Chinese startup DeepSeek that their advanced AI model can be significantly cheaper than similar solutions from American giants cast doubt on the idea that investing in computing power, chips, data centers, and energy resources is a surefire way to success.

Faced with new competitors, companies such as Nvidia are already feeling the effects of market changes: its market value decreased by almost $600 billion in one day. Just as telecommunications companies suffered huge losses in 2000 due to the rapid development of infrastructure and new technologies, a similar fate may now befall those who embarked on a rapid expansion in the field of artificial intelligence.

However, the current environment is different in that private investment in technology has grown gradually, without major shocks. In addition, giant companies like Microsoft and Meta have financial stability, which reduces the risks for their investors.

