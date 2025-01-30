Artificial intelligence and investment risks: Will the crisis of 2000 be repeated?

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 46083 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77486 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104417 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102896 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131549 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103654 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113358 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 100301 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100301 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 31439 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 31439 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114545 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114545 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 37193 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109026 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 46150 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126215 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163967 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153908 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 8839 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8839 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 14484 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14484 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114555 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139038 views
Artificial intelligence and investment risks: Will the crisis of 2000 be repeated?

Artificial intelligence and investment risks: Will the crisis of 2000 be repeated?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29828 views

Experts compare the current AI investment downturn to the telecom crisis of 2000. The Chinese startup DeepSeek and the $600 billion drop in the value of Nvidia point to possible risks of overinvestment.

The investment downturn due to artificial intelligence is reminiscent of the telecommunications crisis of 2000. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Recent developments in artificial intelligence have clear parallels with the crisis that gripped telecommunications companies about 25 years ago. Back then, the volume of investments and reckless spending on the latest technologies led to a major collapse. Today, the situation looks somewhat similar, but with some differences. Recent claims by Chinese startup DeepSeek that their advanced AI model can be significantly cheaper than similar solutions from American giants cast doubt on the idea that investing in computing power, chips, data centers, and energy resources is a surefire way to success.

Faced with new competitors, companies such as Nvidia are already feeling the effects of market changes: its market value decreased by almost $600 billion in one day. Just as telecommunications companies suffered huge losses in 2000 due to the rapid development of infrastructure and new technologies, a similar fate may now befall those who embarked on a rapid expansion in the field of artificial intelligence.

However, the current environment is different in that private investment in technology has grown gradually, without major shocks. In addition, giant companies like Microsoft and Meta have financial stability, which reduces the risks for their investors.

Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data29.01.25, 12:00 • 27318 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
reutersReuters
chinaChina
microsoftMicrosoft

