Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 64945 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88219 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106072 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103295 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133415 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103709 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101771 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44542 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116980 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50474 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111509 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 64945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155404 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17924 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22287 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111509 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116980 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139629 views
Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-affiliated group illegally obtained OpenAI data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27316 views

Microsoft has detected suspicious activity on the OpenAI API by Chinese startup DeepSeek. The companies are investigating the possible unauthorized use of data to develop a competitive AI model R1.

Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI are investigating whether OpenAI technology data was unauthorizedly obtained by a group affiliated with Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.

Details

Microsoft security researchers noticed in the fall that individuals they believed might be connected to DeepSeek were obtaining large amounts of data using the OpenAI application programming interface, or API, sources said. Software developers can pay for a license to use the API to integrate OpenAI's proprietary artificial intelligence models into their own programs.

Microsoft, OpenAI's technology partner and its largest investor, has notified OpenAI of the activity, the sources said. Such activity may violate OpenAI's terms of service or indicate that the group acted to remove OpenAI's restrictions on the amount of data they can obtain, the sources said.

Addendum

Earlier this month, DeepSeek released a new open-source artificial intelligence model called R1 that can mimic the way humans think, upending a market dominated by OpenAI and U.S. rivals such as Google and Meta Platforms Inc. The Chinese newcomer claimed that R1 competes with or outperforms products from leading US developers on a number of industry metrics, including math problems and general knowledge, and was created at a fraction of their cost. The potential threat to the advantage of US companies in the industry led to a drop in AI-related tech stocks on Monday, including Microsoft, Nvidia Corp., Oracle Corp. and Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. that resulted in a loss of nearly $1 trillion in market value.

David Sachs, US President Donald Trump's "artificial intelligence czar," said on Tuesday that there is "substantial evidence" that DeepSeek relied on the results of OpenAI models to help develop its own technology. In an interview with Fox News, Sachs described a method called distillation, in which one AI model uses the results of another to learn in order to develop similar capabilities.

"There's substantial evidence that DeepSeek has gained knowledge from OpenAI's models here, and I don't think OpenAI is very happy about that," Sachs said, without going into details.

In a statement responding to Sachs' comments, OpenAI did not comment directly on his comments about DeepSeek. "We are aware that companies from China - and others - are constantly trying to adopt the models of leading American AI companies," said an OpenAI spokesperson. - "As a leading developer of AI, we take countermeasures to protect our intellectual property, including a rigorous process of incorporating advanced capabilities into the models we release, and believe that as we move forward, it is critical to work closely with the U.S. government to best protect the most effective models from adversaries and competitors' attempts to take over U.S. technology.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
openaiOpenAI
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
microsoftMicrosoft
googleGoogle

