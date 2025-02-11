US imposes new duties on steel and aluminum: which countries will be affected

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45257 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 91691 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102324 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117414 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100365 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125357 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102577 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113231 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116850 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159288 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103471 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95560 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66842 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106658 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100892 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117414 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125357 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149570 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181749 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100892 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106658 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136837 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138642 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166574 views
US imposes new duties on steel and aluminum: which countries will be affected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106366 views

The US President signed a decree imposing 25% duties on steel and aluminum imports starting March 4. Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea will be most affected, but Australia may be granted exemptions.

The President of the United States has signed a new executive order imposing 25% import duties on steel and aluminum. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

These tariffs will come into effect on March 4. In addition, the President pointed to the possibility of introducing additional duties on cars, medicines and computer chips.

According to US trade data, the largest steel suppliers to the US market are Canada and Mexico, as well as Brazil and South Korea. At the same time, the president is considering exempting Australia from new steel tariffs.

Recall

The US President announced an additional 25% duty on steel and aluminum imports. Trump also announced restrictions on Japanese investment in US Steel.

Trump to announce new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum on Monday - Reuters10.02.25, 03:53 • 69745 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
mexicoMexico
brazilBrazil
australiaAustralia
south-koreaSouth Korea
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising