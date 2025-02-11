US imposes new duties on steel and aluminum: which countries will be affected

The President of the United States has signed a new executive order imposing 25% import duties on steel and aluminum. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

These tariffs will come into effect on March 4. In addition, the President pointed to the possibility of introducing additional duties on cars, medicines and computer chips.

According to US trade data, the largest steel suppliers to the US market are Canada and Mexico, as well as Brazil and South Korea. At the same time, the president is considering exempting Australia from new steel tariffs.

