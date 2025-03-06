Zelensky will meet with Rutte on Thursday and participate in the European Council
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels and hold a series of important meetings. The agenda of the summit includes the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Reuters reports, citing his spokesperson, writes UNN.
Details
Zelensky also plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Chancellor of Austria, and the leadership of Belgium during his visit, the spokesperson reported.
Supplement
Politico, citing sources, reported that on Thursday, March 6, at the EU summit in Brussels convened to discuss the defense of Europe and Ukraine, the agenda includes defense spending, the issue of using frozen Russian assets, and a possible consideration of a new package of sanctions against Russia, but against the backdrop of Hungary's opposition, a "battle over sending more military aid to Ukraine" is brewing again.
Zelensky reported that Ukraine is preparing for the EU summit.
As reported, Zelensky will personally attend the EU summit.