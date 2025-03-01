Italy calls for an urgent summit between the US and Europe
Kyiv • UNN
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni initiates an urgent summit between the United States and its European allies. The meeting is aimed at discussing how to jointly overcome the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.
We need an immediate summit between the United States, European nations, and allies to have a frank conversation about how we intend to address today's serious challenges, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and those we will face in the future
According to her, this is the proposal Italy intends to put forward to its partners in the coming hours.
Recall
After an argument between Zelenskiy and Trump in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian president left the meeting early . Politicians from different countries expressed support for Ukraine and its president.
