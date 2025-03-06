Zelensky arrived at the EU summit
The President of Ukraine arrived in Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council on defense issues. On the agenda are military assistance, frozen assets of the Russian Federation, and new sanctions.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the EU summit dedicated to the defense of Europe and support for Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Zelensky arrived in Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council. He has already spoken with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
27 EU leaders are gathering today for the first time since Zelensky's dispute with Donald Trump in the White House turned US support for Ukraine upside down.
Michel wrote on X that today is an important day for European defense and for Ukraine.
"Glad to welcome Zelensky," - wrote Michel.
Von der Leyen wrote on X that Europe is facing a clear and present danger.
"We must be able to defend ourselves and put Ukraine in a position of strength. ReArm Europe will increase defense spending, strengthen our defense industrial base, and push the private sector to invest," - stated von der Leyen.
Supplement
Politico, citing sources, reported that at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, March 6, convened to discuss the defense of Europe and Ukraine, the agenda includes defense spending, the issue of using frozen Russian assets, and a possible consideration of a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, but against the backdrop of Hungary's opposition, a "battle over sending more military aid to Ukraine" is brewing again.