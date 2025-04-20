In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

$41.380.00
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 7334 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 19109 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 25788 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 33000 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 39650 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27236 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22495 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19433 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80724 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85932 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Broadcast
Popular news

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

April 19, 11:39 PM • 16120 views

Zelenskyy in his Easter address called Russia one of the biggest threats to believers

April 20, 12:56 AM • 4758 views

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 10234 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

03:42 AM • 14405 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 10260 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 1422 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 10341 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 19113 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 34068 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 34638 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 39650 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29417 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31373 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 32531 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66350 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1636 views

Russian troops are slightly retreating in the area of Kotlyne in the Pokrovsk direction, despite the enemy's maximum efforts in this sector of the front. Meanwhile, street fighting in Chasiv Yar does not stop.

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

In the area of Kotlyne on the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast and to the west of it, Russian occupiers are slightly retreating. This was reported by the spokesman of the OSUG "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon broadcast, reports UNN.

Details

"An interesting element of the Pokrovsk direction is that precisely there, despite the fact that the Russians are exerting the most effort, they are having the least success. In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, they are even slightly retreating, and that is good," Tregubov said.

According to him, there was no lull in Chasiv Yar.

In Chasiv Yar, urban battles do not cease. Specifically about the last hours, I cannot say, but I have a serious suspicion that there should not have been any lull there, because I cannot imagine how that is possible in conditions of active urban combat

- Tregubov noted.

Supplement

On Sunday, April 20 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia is trying to create an impression of silence, but active fighting continues at the front. According to Syrskyi, the enemy carried out hundreds of shellings and dozens of assaults recently.

Great Britain called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, "and not just a one-day pause".

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated about 16 square kilometers near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region - Syrsky17.04.25, 14:31 • 7118 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
