In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

In the area of Kotlyne on the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk Oblast and to the west of it, Russian occupiers are slightly retreating. This was reported by the spokesman of the OSUG "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon broadcast, reports UNN.

Details

"An interesting element of the Pokrovsk direction is that precisely there, despite the fact that the Russians are exerting the most effort, they are having the least success. In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, they are even slightly retreating, and that is good," Tregubov said.

According to him, there was no lull in Chasiv Yar.

In Chasiv Yar, urban battles do not cease. Specifically about the last hours, I cannot say, but I have a serious suspicion that there should not have been any lull there, because I cannot imagine how that is possible in conditions of active urban combat - Tregubov noted.

Supplement

On Sunday, April 20 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia is trying to create an impression of silence, but active fighting continues at the front. According to Syrskyi, the enemy carried out hundreds of shellings and dozens of assaults recently.

Great Britain called on Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, "and not just a one-day pause".

