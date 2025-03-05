The EU will consider the new digital border system EES today
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union plans to discuss a digital system called the European Entry and Exit System (EES) to control the entry and exit of third-country nationals. The system will include biometric identification and automatic registration of border crossing data.
The EU will launch a new digital border system EES. This was reported by the European Council, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
This initiative aims to improve the management of entry and exit of third-country nationals crossing the external borders of the EU for short-term stays.
The system will automatically register data on entry, exit, and refusals of entry, and border guards will receive additional tools for passenger checks. In particular, during the first border crossing, travelers will undergo biometric identification through fingerprint scanning or photography.
Ministers of EU member states discussed the compatibility of the new system with the existing IT infrastructure of law enforcement agencies and adopted a roadmap for implementation. One of the key aspects will be the integration of EES with the future European Travel Authorization System (ETIAS), which will enhance control over visa-free travel to the EU.
Particular attention at the EU Council meeting was paid to the effectiveness of migrant returns. Difficulties related to a lack of resources, insufficient cooperation with migrants' countries of origin, and the need to expand information exchange tools among member states were discussed.
The launch of EES has been postponed several times due to technical and bureaucratic obstacles. The previous target date of November 2024 was missed due to delays in implementation by certain countries, including France, as well as the need for further development of IT systems.
Currently, the final launch date has not yet been determined, but October 2025 is considered the most realistic timeframe, provided there are no further delays.
