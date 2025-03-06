EU has two options in case of Hungary's veto at the summit regarding Ukraine - Euractiv

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18204 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109976 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170640 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107451 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343874 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173855 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145087 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11896 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12503 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18204 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109976 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170640 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160601 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21626 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24727 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38820 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47413 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135969 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU has two options in case of Hungary's veto at the summit regarding Ukraine - Euractiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18099 views

In the event of Hungary's veto regarding Ukraine at the EU summit, two alternative courses of action are being considered. The first is approval with a note of Hungary's disagreement, the second is a statement from the President of the European Council supporting all countries except those in disagreement.

EU has two options in case of Hungary's veto at the summit regarding Ukraine - Euractiv

If Hungary insists on its veto regarding Ukraine's inclusion in the summit conclusions, EU leaders will consider two alternative options, an EU diplomat told Euractiv, reports UNN.

The first option is still to approve the conclusions with a note that Hungary disagrees

– said the diplomat.

The second option is for "the President of the European Council, António Costa, to publish a so-called chair's statement that would be supported by all countries except those in disagreement."

What countries in the EU say

Sweden

Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is not optimistic about Hungary agreeing to increase EU aid to Ukraine, as he stated in an interview with Swedish radio P1-morgon.

"As everyone knows, we have a broad consensus in the EU, but it is insufficient as long as Hungary blocks further support for Ukraine," Kristersson said, adding that he is not optimistic.

According to him, the EU should have realistic hopes, as Hungary has long decided not to be among those who want to support Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the drama should not be overstated, Kristersson added, as most of the EU's support comes from individual countries, which means that support for Ukraine is unwavering.

Denmark

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that she cannot promise that Hungary (or even Slovakia) will agree to the summit conclusions regarding Ukraine, but insists that it does not matter, hinting at a "coalition of the willing" as a way forward.

"I cannot promise that all 27 countries will participate in everything. But that is not the most important thing. [What is important is] that Europe - all those who want to join - come together now and use our efforts and money properly to build our national defense," she said.

Czech Republic

"The consensus on supporting Ukraine will not be, to put it mildly, as strong as at previous summits," said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

In a conversation with journalists before departing for Brussels, he stated that while he does not want to paint a grim picture, the positions of Slovakia and Hungary indicate a shift. If the EU cannot reach a consensus on supporting Ukraine, it must focus on finding unity to strengthen its own defense and security.

Fiala also emphasized the importance of cooperation with non-EU countries such as the United Kingdom, Norway, and Canada, which participated in a meeting organized by London on Sunday.

"The international order is changing, and new formats are needed, which in no way weakens the EU. We need speed and efficiency. Therefore, the coalition of the willing is absolutely relevant," he said.

Before leaving for the EU summit in Brussels, Fiala also told journalists in Prague that discussions about expanding France's nuclear umbrella to include European partners are premature.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
António Costa
European Council
