EU has two options in case of Hungary's veto at the summit regarding Ukraine - Euractiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the event of Hungary's veto regarding Ukraine at the EU summit, two alternative courses of action are being considered. The first is approval with a note of Hungary's disagreement, the second is a statement from the President of the European Council supporting all countries except those in disagreement.
If Hungary insists on its veto regarding Ukraine's inclusion in the summit conclusions, EU leaders will consider two alternative options, an EU diplomat told Euractiv, reports UNN.
The first option is still to approve the conclusions with a note that Hungary disagrees
The second option is for "the President of the European Council, António Costa, to publish a so-called chair's statement that would be supported by all countries except those in disagreement."
What countries in the EU say
Sweden
Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is not optimistic about Hungary agreeing to increase EU aid to Ukraine, as he stated in an interview with Swedish radio P1-morgon.
"As everyone knows, we have a broad consensus in the EU, but it is insufficient as long as Hungary blocks further support for Ukraine," Kristersson said, adding that he is not optimistic.
According to him, the EU should have realistic hopes, as Hungary has long decided not to be among those who want to support Ukraine.
Nevertheless, the drama should not be overstated, Kristersson added, as most of the EU's support comes from individual countries, which means that support for Ukraine is unwavering.
Denmark
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that she cannot promise that Hungary (or even Slovakia) will agree to the summit conclusions regarding Ukraine, but insists that it does not matter, hinting at a "coalition of the willing" as a way forward.
"I cannot promise that all 27 countries will participate in everything. But that is not the most important thing. [What is important is] that Europe - all those who want to join - come together now and use our efforts and money properly to build our national defense," she said.
Czech Republic
"The consensus on supporting Ukraine will not be, to put it mildly, as strong as at previous summits," said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
In a conversation with journalists before departing for Brussels, he stated that while he does not want to paint a grim picture, the positions of Slovakia and Hungary indicate a shift. If the EU cannot reach a consensus on supporting Ukraine, it must focus on finding unity to strengthen its own defense and security.
Fiala also emphasized the importance of cooperation with non-EU countries such as the United Kingdom, Norway, and Canada, which participated in a meeting organized by London on Sunday.
"The international order is changing, and new formats are needed, which in no way weakens the EU. We need speed and efficiency. Therefore, the coalition of the willing is absolutely relevant," he said.
Before leaving for the EU summit in Brussels, Fiala also told journalists in Prague that discussions about expanding France's nuclear umbrella to include European partners are premature.