Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary plan for discussion with the USA in Saudi Arabia - OP
Kyiv • UNN
The Office of the President of Ukraine is finalizing a preliminary peace plan for discussion with the USA on March 11. The plan is being developed in collaboration with European partners and will include specific security guarantees.
In Ukraine, they are finalizing the preparation of a preliminary plan that will be discussed with American partners next week in Saudi Arabia. This was communicated by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak during a video conference with national security advisors and diplomatic advisors to the heads of state and governments of Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, reports UNN citing the Office of the President.
Details
Yermak noted the results of yesterday's special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, the determination to support Ukraine, and the readiness to work on a joint plan to achieve a just and lasting peace.
He reminded that Ukraine has proposed steps that could pave the way to end the war. This includes silence in the skies and at sea: cessation of attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure and naval military operations, as well as the release of prisoners.
The head of the Office of the President informed about the work with the French and British sides on a plan to achieve a just and lasting peace. Ukraine greatly appreciates the relevant proposals from the Northern European and Baltic states, which are taken into account during its preparation.
"We are finalizing the preparation of a preliminary plan that we will discuss with American partners next week in Saudi Arabia. I emphasize that this plan is not only for Ukraine, it is a plan for Europe," Yermak noted.
He stressed that it is necessary to continue working on specific and effective security guarantees for Ukraine before any negotiations on establishing a just and lasting peace.
Supplement
The Special Representative of US President Donald Trump for the Middle East, Steve Vitkoff, announced the agenda for the upcoming negotiations between the USA and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on March 11.