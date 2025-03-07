Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the negotiations between Ukraine and the US on March 11: there is no information that Russians are supposed to be there
Kyiv • UNN
On March 11, bilateral Ukrainian-American consultations on strategic partnership will take place in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirms the absence of information about the participation of the Russian side in the negotiations.
Negotiations in Saudi Arabia on March 11 are to take place between the Ukrainian and American sides. Ukraine has no information that Russians are planning to be there. This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, during a press conference on Friday, reports the correspondent UNN.
As for the Ukrainian-American dialogue. It continues. There was a conversation between Andriy Yermak and Mike Volts. Yesterday, the President announced that there will be a meeting in Saudi Arabia. We have no information about Russians being there. We have not received any such information. We proceed from the fact that bilateral Ukrainian-American consultations, a meeting, and dialogue are to take place in Saudi Arabia.
He reiterated that Ukraine has no information that any Russians are planning to be there.
"The agenda, I think, is clear to everyone - Ukrainian-American bilateral relations, strategic partnership, and its further development. Of course, at the center of the conversation is the path to peace," Tikhiy noted.
Supplement
The special representative of U.S. President Donald Trump for Middle East affairs, Steve Vitkoff, outlined the agenda for the upcoming negotiations between the U.S. and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on March 11.