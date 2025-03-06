Today, EU leaders will gather for a special summit: they will discuss support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Today, a special meeting of the European Council will take place regarding further support for Ukraine and European security. A speech by President Zelensky is expected, along with discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine.
The European Council will hold a special meeting today, March 6, to discuss further support for Ukraine and European security issues. President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to speak. This is reported by UNN referring to the agenda of the Euro Council.
Details
EU leaders are gathering for a special summit to discuss the continuation of support for Ukraine and European defense.
We are experiencing a decisive moment for Ukraine and European security
It is noted that EU leaders will exchange views on the European contribution to security guarantees necessary to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine.
"The EU and its member states are ready to take on more responsibility for European security," the statement says.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has been invited to the meeting.
Supplement
Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression, the EU and its member states have provided nearly 135 billion euros in support of Ukraine, including 48.7 billion euros for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The EU has also adopted unprecedented sanctions against Russia - the latest package of restrictions was adopted on February 24, 2025. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.
Reminder
At the summit of world leaders in London on March 2, it was determined that the basis for a potential ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine must include strong security guarantees for Kyiv. The exchange of prisoners and the return of children are considered the first steps towards peace.