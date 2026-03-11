$43.900.1750.710.17
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

IMF loan gave EU time to overcome Hungary's veto on €90 billion loan to Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3286 views

The IMF loan ensured Kyiv's financial stability until May 2026. This gives EU leaders time to overcome Hungary's veto on the €90 billion aid package.

IMF loan gave EU time to overcome Hungary's veto on €90 billion loan to Kyiv

Thanks to the recent approval of an $8.1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine's financial stability is secured until at least May 2026. This alleviates acute fears of budget depletion at the end of March and gives European leaders additional time to overcome Hungary's veto. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine's military budget is less depleted than politicians feared, and the country can sustain itself until early May. This allows us to break the political deadlock ahead of the EU leaders' summit without undue haste.

– sources familiar with Kyiv's financial situation reported.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán links the blocking of financial support to the cessation of Russian oil transit, claiming that Ukraine is delaying the restoration of the damaged section of the pipeline.

European partners approved a new package of programs for Ukraine's recovery worth €1.5 billion - Kuleba09.03.26, 20:33 • 6094 views

The Ukrainian side rejects these accusations, emphasizing the critical destruction of infrastructure after the January drone attack. EU diplomats hope that a change in the political climate in Hungary after next month's elections will allow the unblocking of 90 billion euros needed to finance Ukrainian defense.

Bilateral support and long-term plans

Amidst pan-European discussions, individual countries continue to strengthen individual assistance. In particular, the Dutch government is considering allocating 3.5 billion euros annually to support Ukraine within the framework of bilateral agreements until 2029. This strategy is designed to ensure stable funding for Kyiv regardless of the results of votes in Brussels, which is critically important given Ukraine's budget deficit, which this year reaches 50 billion dollars.

Fico threatens to block EU loan for Ukraine and travels to Brussels due to the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline08.03.26, 17:18 • 5219 views

Stepan Haftko

