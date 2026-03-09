European partners approved a new package of programs for Ukraine's recovery worth €1.5 billion - Kuleba

The Steering Committee of the Ukraine Investment Framework (the investment component of the EU's Ukraine Facility program) approved a new package of 8 programs for Ukraine's recovery totaling 1.5 billion euros. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

European partners continue to support Ukraine's recovery. The Steering Committee of the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF) approved a new package of 8 programs totaling 1.5 billion euros. - Kuleba noted.

According to him, 466.5 million euros from this amount are directed to projects coordinated by the Ministry of Development.

106 million euros – continued financing within the framework of the “Solidarity Lanes” project to ensure logistics, repair and reconstruction of roads,

123 million euros – scaling up the Energodim and VidnoviDІM programs for energy-efficient housing reconstruction,

26.5 million euros – construction and repair of shelters in buildings being restored under EIB municipal programs,

132.5 million euros – ensuring the maintenance of railway infrastructure and the development of railway connections,

68.5 million euros – the first tranche of the project to modernize checkpoints on the western border,

10 million euros – additional financing for ongoing projects.

Also included is an EBRD program for 100 million euros for the implementation of projects on decentralization of heat and energy supply within the framework of direct cooperation with cities and businesses.

"The financing combines EIB credit resources and EU grant support, which reduces the financial burden on the budget," Kuleba emphasized.

Still no progress on the 20th EU sanctions package and €90 billion in aid - Zelenskyy