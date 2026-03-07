Still no progress on the 20th EU sanctions package and €90 billion in aid - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the lack of progress on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, as well as the lack of movement on the 90 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. He said this in his evening address, writes UNN.

There is still no progress on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia for this war. There is no movement on the 90 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. And although Europe recognizes that this is vital for us, the blocking of the package continues. - stated the head of state.

Zelenskyy said that he coordinated positions on this with French President Emmanuel Macron during Saturday's conversation.

In the coming days, according to Zelenskyy, "virtually the entire next week will be dedicated to joint work with Europeans so that the decisions needed to protect Ukraine really work."

