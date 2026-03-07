$43.810.0050.900.00
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 16098 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 36912 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 25526 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 27533 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 46420 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 55964 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 63229 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44727 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 85822 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30469 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Still no progress on the 20th EU sanctions package and €90 billion in aid - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1952 views

The President reported no progress on the 20th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The financial aid package of 90 billion euros remains blocked.

Still no progress on the 20th EU sanctions package and €90 billion in aid - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the lack of progress on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia, as well as the lack of movement on the 90 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. He said this in his evening address, writes UNN.

There is still no progress on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia for this war. There is no movement on the 90 billion euro aid package for Ukraine. And although Europe recognizes that this is vital for us, the blocking of the package continues.

- stated the head of state.

Zelenskyy said that he coordinated positions on this with French President Emmanuel Macron during Saturday's conversation.

In the coming days, according to Zelenskyy, "virtually the entire next week will be dedicated to joint work with Europeans so that the decisions needed to protect Ukraine really work."

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs, a €90 billion loan, and the situation in the Middle East with Macron07.03.26, 16:54 • 4062 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine