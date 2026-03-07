Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs, a €90 billion loan, and the situation in the Middle East with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing key needs of Ukrainian defense and agreements on 90 billion euros in support for Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We managed to discuss all the key things that are currently important for the security of our countries and Europe. In particular, the situation in Ukraine, the key needs of our defense. I informed about the consequences of Russia's massive strike last night, as well as about the events on the front line - Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized the importance of implementing "joint European agreements on 90 billion euros in support for Ukraine for the next 2 years, as well as on a new package of sanctions against Russia."

According to Zelenskyy, they also discussed the Middle East and the Gulf region - the situation around Iran and its prospects.

Emmanuel supported our work for greater security in the region - Ukrainian defense against "Shaheds" is indeed the most experienced, and it is Ukrainian experience that can become one of the foundations of renewed and more effective collective security with all partners - the President of Ukraine noted.

