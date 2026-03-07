Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs, a €90 billion loan, and the situation in the Middle East with Macron

$43.810.0050.900.00
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 13201 views
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the warPhotoMarch 7, 06:00 AM • 10595 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 11373 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 11722 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 4784 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 42397 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 49348 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 78301 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 48156 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 55956 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 3008 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 4978 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 11811 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 20022 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 20287 views
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs, a €90 billion loan, and the situation in the Middle East with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

The presidents discussed Ukraine's defense needs, the implementation of a 90 billion euro loan, and new sanctions. Zelenskyy spoke about protection against Shaheds.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's defense needs, a €90 billion loan, and the situation in the Middle East with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing key needs of Ukrainian defense and agreements on 90 billion euros in support for Ukraine. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We managed to discuss all the key things that are currently important for the security of our countries and Europe. In particular, the situation in Ukraine, the key needs of our defense. I informed about the consequences of Russia's massive strike last night, as well as about the events on the front line

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized the importance of implementing "joint European agreements on 90 billion euros in support for Ukraine for the next 2 years, as well as on a new package of sanctions against Russia."

According to Zelenskyy, they also discussed the Middle East and the Gulf region - the situation around Iran and its prospects.

Emmanuel supported our work for greater security in the region - Ukrainian defense against "Shaheds" is indeed the most experienced, and it is Ukrainian experience that can become one of the foundations of renewed and more effective collective security with all partners

- the President of Ukraine noted.

Zelenskyy revealed the consequences of Russia's massive attack with 29 missiles and 480 drones

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran